CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam appointed several division directors and other members of his leadership team. The senior appointments include:

Amanda Olear, Market Participants Division Director;

Rob Schwartz, General Counsel;

Clark Hutchinson, Clearing and Risk Division Director;

Tamara Roust, Data Division Director and Chief Data Officer; and

Suyash G. Paliwal, International Affairs Officer Director.

Further staff appointments and policy announcements are expected soon.

