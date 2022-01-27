United States:
CFTC Chair Behnam Fills Leadership Positions
27 January 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam appointed several division directors and
other members of his leadership team. The senior appointments
include:
- Amanda Olear, Market Participants Division Director;
- Rob Schwartz, General Counsel;
- Clark Hutchinson, Clearing and Risk Division Director;
- Tamara Roust, Data Division Director and Chief Data Officer;
and
- Suyash G. Paliwal, International Affairs Officer Director.
Further staff appointments and policy announcements are expected
soon.
Primary Sources
- CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam Appoints Initial CFTC
Leadership
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States
FinCEN Crypto & Ransomware Guidance: Will 2022 Bring More Changes?
Torres Law, PLLC
The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network ("FinCEN") of the U.S. Department of the Treasury ("Treasury") has made clear that businesses engaging in certain activities involving virtual currencies are subject to registration, reporting, recordkeeping, and other anti-money laundering ("AML") requirements under the Bank Secrecy Act and its implementing regulations.
It's The End Of LIBOR As We Know It
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Across the global markets, the countdown to midnight on New Year's Eve started long before revelers gathered in Times Square.