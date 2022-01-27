CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam appointed several division directors and other members of his leadership team. The senior appointments include:

  • Amanda Olear, Market Participants Division Director;
  • Rob Schwartz, General Counsel;
  • Clark Hutchinson, Clearing and Risk Division Director;
  • Tamara Roust, Data Division Director and Chief Data Officer; and
  • Suyash G. Paliwal, International Affairs Officer Director.

Further staff appointments and policy announcements are expected soon.

