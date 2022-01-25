ARTICLE

The FFA and Diversity in Fund Finance have announced the 2022 FFA DEI Emerging Leaders: Cadwalader associate Fiona Cheng and Haynes Boone associate Robin Ladd. The 2022 recipients were judged on their overall contributions to furthering diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the fund finance market, their workplace, and/or the broader community.

At Cadwalader, Fiona is co-chair of the firm's Asian Pacific American (APA) Attorney Affinity Network, which aims to create an open forum for diverse attorneys within the firm, as well as assists with recruiting efforts of diverse recruits, to build openness, celebrate cultural traditions, and create connections with others both in and outside of the firm.

Additionally, she is a member of the Women's Leadership Initiative, which hosts an annual Girls in Finance event where attorneys engage with and teach girls about finance while allowing them to gain familiarity with the firm and the legal industry.

See the FFA's announcement here and congratulations to Fiona and Robin!

