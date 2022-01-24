United States:
SEC Approves FINRA Proposal To Expand Certain TRACE Reporting Exemptions
24 January 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The SEC approved FINRA's proposal to expand the
scope of the current exemptions from trade reporting obligations
for trades effected on an alternative trading system
("ATS") where the current rules result in duplicative
reporting. The approval was published in the Federal Register.
As previously covered, the proposal expands the
exemptions provided by FINRA Rule 6732 ("Exemption from Trade
Reporting Obligation for Certain Transactions on an Alternative
Trading System") from the transaction reporting requirements
of FINRA Rule 6730 ("Transaction
Reporting").
The SEC noted that the proposed rule change appears reasonably
designed to (i) reduce reporting burdens on member ATSs, and (ii)
prevent any negative impact on post-trade transparency.
