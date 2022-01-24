United States:
AML Conversations: FATF Guidance On Risk-Based Approach To Virtual Assets And Providers
24 January 2022
Pryor Cashman LLP
Partner Jeffrey Alberts, co-chair of Pryor Cashman's
Financial Institutions Group, joined John Byrne and Ari
Redbord of TRM Labs to discuss the latest guidance from the
Financial Action Task Force about a risk-based approach to virtual
assets and virtual asset service providers.
Listen to the full conversation below.
