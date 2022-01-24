Partner Jeffrey Alberts, co-chair of Pryor Cashman's Financial Institutions Group, joined John Byrne and Ari Redbord of TRM Labs to discuss the latest guidance from the Financial Action Task Force about a risk-based approach to virtual assets and virtual asset service providers.

Listen to the full conversation below.

self

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.