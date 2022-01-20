ARTICLE

Amid a growing influence of digital assets on Capitol Hill, partner James Burnham joined the hosts of CoinDesk TV's "First Mover" to discuss the potential problems of a crypto turf war brewing between U.S. enforcement entities. "Regulators can't just do whatever they want using statutes from the Great Depression that would include vague language that might arguably be applied to digital assets," he said. Mr. Burnham also explained why the SEC might be the most effective in offering regulatory clarity.

