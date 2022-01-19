In its 2021 Annual Report, the MSRB highlighted the organization's ongoing modernization efforts amid the challenges posed by the global pandemic.

The MSRB noted progress on four strategic goals:

modernizing market transparency systems, including the Electronic Municipal Market Access (or "EMMA®") website;

improving data platforms by leveraging cloud computing and data analytics;

modernizing market regulation by retiring outdated guidance and providing targeted regulatory relief in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; and

upholding the public trust through a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The MSRB also stated that it plans to undertake an examination of its finances and fee structure to ensure an equitable and sustainable balance of funding.

