The MSRB added a calendar on municipal bond issuance to the Electronic Municipal Market Access (or "EMMA®") website. The calendar lists the municipal bond issues scheduled to come to market, as well as those that were recently sold.

This tool allows users to see the breadth and depth of new bond issues coming to market, and final pricing information for bond issues sold through competitive and negotiated sales.

