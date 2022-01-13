The North American Securities Administrators Association ("NASAA") identified the top four investor threats for 2022, based on a survey of North American securities regulators.

According to NASAA, the leading threats to investors in 2022 will be:

investments tied to cryptocurrencies and digital assets;

fraud offerings related to promissory notes;

money scams offered through social media and internet investment offers; and

financial schemes connected to Self-Directed Individual Retirement Accounts.

NASAA continues to urge investors to (i) be cautious of investments that promise high returns with no risk, and (ii) independently research registration of investment firms by contacting state securities regulators, searching the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website or FINRA's BrokerCheck platform.