Lumen Technologies recently announced two sizable business divestitures that could see them realize $10 billion in sales proceeds and help the company refocus its strategy. In the first sale, Lumen's Latin American business is being sold to the investment firm Stonepeak for $2.7 billion and in the second, even larger sale, the telco's local incumbent carrier operations in 20 states are going to Apollo Funds for $7.5 billion.

In this 11 minute podcast, Jack Deal, one of TC2's Managing Directors, and Laura McDonald, a Partner with LB3, discuss with TC2's Joe Schmidt what these asset divestitures mean and speculate how enterprises might benefit from the new Lumen.

Originally published August 5, 2021 .

