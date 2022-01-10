RBS International has recently published an article titled "Fund finance and private equity: a review of 2021." The article covers developments in private equity financing over the past year as the industry matures while providing insight on flexible core funding, investors' growing focus on ESG issues, the increase in net asset value (NAV) facilities and much more. To review, click here.

