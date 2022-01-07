In an Investment Funds Statistics Report, IOSCO assessed the risks within the global investment funds industry.

IOSCO reported that leverage across the global investment funds industry is relatively low. IOSCO found that:

hedge funds have sufficient portfolio liquidity to meet liquidity demands by investors during normal times;

open-ended funds ("OEFs") do not have large aggregate exposures through derivative positions, so they are not meaningfully leveraged by any metric; and

using the metrics in the report, closed-ended funds ("CEFs") exhibit little to no leverage.

The report includes analyses of hedge funds, OEFs and CEFs. The report's purpose was to facilitate the regular collection and analysis of investment fund data that would enable regulators to share information and observe trends regarding trading activities, leverage, liquidity management, markets and funding by investment funds globally.

