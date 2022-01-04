On December 16, the DFPI announced that it is extending the deadline for CFL licensees to transition onto NMLS until March 15, 2022. CFL licensees not on NMLS may now transition onto NMLS. To begin the process of transitioning onto NMLS, select "Getting Started" on the NMLS Resource Center page. For more information on transitioning, refer to the NMLS guidance for Transitioning an Existing Company License and Transitioning an Existing Branch License. To find specific guidance under the California Financing Law, begin by selecting "California" on the State Licensing page and follow the links to the transition checklists for the Financing Law.

