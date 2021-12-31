FINRA filed for immediate effectiveness a proposed update to the trade reporting fees for broker-dealers that use the FINRA/NYSE Trade Reporting Facility (the "FINRA/NYSE TRF") under FINRA Rule 7620B ("FINRA/NYSE Trade Reporting Facility Reporting Fees").

The proposal would:

increase the monthly fees for use of the FINRA/NYSE TRF for all non-retail participants to match those of all other participants; and

subject participants to a monthly fee that would be based on whether or not they submitted trade reports to the FINRA/NYSE TRF (and the number of trades reported).

Under the current fee structure, participants are not required to pay a fee if they do not report any trades for a given month; under the new proposal, however, they would pay a fixed fee for that month.

FINRA established an operative date of April 1, 2022.

