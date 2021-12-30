SEC Commissioner Elad L. Roisman notified President Joseph R. Biden that he will resign from the Commission by the end of January 2022. Mr. Roisman served as an SEC Commissioner since 2018, and was briefly Acting SEC Chair from December 2020 until January 2021.

Prior to joining the SEC, Mr. Roisman served on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee as Chief Counsel. Before working in the Senate, he served as Counsel to SEC Commissioner Daniel M. Gallagher, and also had worked as a Chief Counsel at NYSE Euronext.

In a statement, Mr. Roisman called his time at the SEC the "greatest privilege" of his professional life. SEC Chair Gary Gensler said that, despite their policy disagreements, he came to "rely on [Commissioner Roisman's] judgment and expertise."

Commentary

Commissioner Roisman's departure from the SEC will be a significant loss to the agency. He has been a consistent voice of moderation and practicality, albeit largely a voice of dissent in recent months.

Primary Sources

