FINRA proposed to extend temporary relief for FINRA staff from certain enforcement and other procedural requirements from December 31, 2021, until March 31, 2022. FINRA stated this extension is necessary due to continued uncertainty related to the presence of COVID-19 variants.

As previously covered, FINRA extended this temporary relief several times.

The proposed rule is effective immediately. Comments may be submitted until January 7, 2022.

Primary Sources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.