Welcome to the final issue for 2021 of Mayer Brown's IBOR Transition Digest. We will be back in 2022 to continue to keep you on top of IBOR transition developments globally.

The IBOR Transition Digest is a periodic compendium of global regulatory and market developments and insights on the complex issues confronting financial market participants as they plan to transition from LIBOR and its variants to replacement benchmark interest rates. As attention to IBOR transition accelerates and becomes more focused, it is critical to have access to comprehensive and timely resources about the market.

For additional resources and an introduction to our global cross-practice IBOR Transition Task Force, please visit Mayer Brown's IBOR Transition portal.



Thought Leadership | News and Developments | Events

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Singing in the rain of LIBOR Transition

Eye on IBOR Transition blog, 17 December 2021

We are in the final days of LIBOR as we know it. Partner, Ash McDermott, discusses the recent advances in the export finance community toward LIBOR transition, with a specific focus on the question of whether export credit agencies should publish general "umbrella" guidance that would permit export loan documentation to transition to a recommended alternative rate without the need for export credit agency consent.

Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act of 2021 Is Passed by the U.S. House of Representatives

Eye on IBOR Transition blog, 9 December 2021

On 8 December 2021, after a brief debate, the Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act of 2021 was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives by a 415-9 vote.

LIBOR Transition: How Will the Pieces Come Together in Time?

American Bar Association Panel Discussion, 9 December 2021

A broad cross-section of industry experts, including Mayer Brown attorneys Paul Forrester and Matt Bisanz, discuss how they see the transition progressing through 2022 and what market participants need to know.

