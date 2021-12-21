ARTICLE

FDIC Chair blocks majority vote to begin review of Bank Merger Act rules. Senate Banking Committee considers testimony on stablecoin regulation and risks. SEC Commissioner Crenshaw raises concerns about measuring climate pledges. OCC adopts rule rescinding 2020 CRA rulemaking. Federal agencies decide not to amend provisions of credit risk retention regulations. President Biden to nominate Sandra Thompson as FHFA Director.

