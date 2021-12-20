ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's new Marketing Rule went into effect on May 4, 2021, and investment advisers are required to come into full compliance by Nov. 4, 2022. The centerpiece of the new Marketing Rule is a switch to a principles-based regime, effectuated through a wholesale withdrawal of dozens of no-action letters, an updated definition of “advertisement” and seven new prohibitions for marketing materials that will help determine what will be considered “misleading.” The new rule speaks to the digital world of 24-7 media consumption and represents the most significant change, in more than 50 years, in how the SEC reviews advertising and solicitation by investment advisers.

In this video series, members of Akin Gump's investment management regulatory and compliance team discuss the key elements of the new rule and the bottom line for private fund managers on managing their transitions. We also offer recommendations on how managers can market and solicit in today's regulatory environment.

Watch the series.

Please see below for the different sections of the video. You can skip to any section at any time.

Overview and Background

New Advertisement Definition

Seven Prohibitions

Case Studies

Education Outreach

Testimonials and Endorsements

Social Media

Presenting Performance

Transition–Compliance Requirements

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.