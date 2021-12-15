In Case You Missed It!

Financial Restructuring special counsel Kathryn Borgeson presents a podcast, Building Better Borrowers, which discusses three of the most important building blocks for a bankruptcy-remote borrower:

Special Purpose Provisions

Independent Directors

The Bad Acts Guaranty

