Financial Restructuring special counsel Kathryn Borgeson presents a podcast, Building Better Borrowers, which discusses three of the most important building blocks for a bankruptcy-remote borrower:

  • Special Purpose Provisions
  • Independent Directors
  • The Bad Acts Guaranty

