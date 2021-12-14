United States:
LISTEN NOW: Drew Eckl & Farnham's Podcast Episode On Proving Financial Motive With JS Held
14 December 2021
Drew Eckl & Farnham, LLP
Partner Karen Karabinos is joined by JS Held
forensic accountants David Gannaway, Megan Gilberg, and Michael
Schulstad to discuss how to prove financial motive in connection to
insurance claims. They cover why these cases happen, the key
details they look for, and some interesting cases they've
handled in the past.
