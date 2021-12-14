ARTICLE

Partner Karen Karabinos is joined by JS Held forensic accountants David Gannaway, Megan Gilberg, and Michael Schulstad to discuss how to prove financial motive in connection to insurance claims. They cover why these cases happen, the key details they look for, and some interesting cases they've handled in the past.

