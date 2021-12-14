ARTICLE

SAFE Banking Act removed from Federal Defense Spending Bill. FINRA proposes fee limits on proxy distributions. House Committee considers competing regulatory approaches to cryptocurrency. Saule Omarova withdraws nomination to lead OCC. MSRB requests information on ESG practices. FINRA updates guidance on new electronic fingerprint submission process. Comment deadline set for FinCEN ANPR on new AML requirements for real estate transactions. Comment deadline set for SEC proposal to require extensive disclosures on securities loans.

