Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) this week released a recap of Informa Connect's SuperReturn North America conference on private equity, held in Boston on October 4-5, as well as SuperReturn Private Credit U.S., held in Chicago on October 25-26. KBRA's Funds Group attended the two conferences and drafted a report of the key takeaways from panelist discussions which covered a range of topics, including microeconomics, the fundraising environment, growth of the private market, and credit consideration in private debt. To view the press release and access the subscription-required report, click here.

