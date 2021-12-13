Saule Omarova withdrew her nomination to be Comptroller of the Currency, stating her nomination was "no longer tenable." President Joseph R. Biden submitted the withdrawal to the Senate.

In a statement, President Biden praised Ms. Omarova for her experience as a "strong advocate for consumers and a staunch defender of the safety and soundness of our financial system," and expressed disappointment that Ms. Omarova was "subjected to inappropriate personal attacks that were far beyond the pale."

President Biden noted that he will continue his search for a nominee for the position and intends to make an announcement on the matter at a later date.

