Cadwalader partner Mark Howe and Phil Balzafiore, Head of Tax for Tetragon Financial Group, discuss interesting and cutting-edge issues about the tax aspects of this high-yield, and potentially high-risk, asset class, including:
- What is it and what do tax lawyers care about?
- Various forms of financing, including straight-up loans, partnerships, outright sales and pre-paid forwards
- Tax consequences and tax trade-offs for investors and law firm borrowers, as well as mitigation considerations
As you listen, view the companion slide deck summarizing the key themes of the conversation. (https://bit.ly/CWTTAX)
