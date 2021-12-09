ARTICLE

In its semiannual risk perspective, the OCC highlighted the operational, credit compliance and strategic risks impacting the federal banking system.

The OCC described risks affecting national banks and federal savings associations based on data gathered as of June 30, 2021.

The OCC concluded that:

banks are showing resilience in the current environment with satisfactory credit quality and strong earnings; weak loan demand and low net interest margins continue to weigh on performance;

the response to the delta variant is expected to contribute to slower gross domestic product growth in the second half of the year; the deceleration caused by the variant's spread is not expected to be large due to increased business activity;

operational risks are heightened as banks address changing operational environments and cyber risks;

credit risks are moderate as a result of extensive government programs and adequate risk management;

compliance risks are elevated as a result of regulatory shifts and new policy initiatives; and

banks' strategic actions to reduce the effects of low yields and NIM compressions may increase banking system risks.

