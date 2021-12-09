Dec 6, 2021
FRB Governor Randal Quarles offers parting thoughts. ARRC recommends replacement benchmarks for certain 1-week and 2-month USD LIBOR contracts. Treasury details efforts to combat human trafficking. Panamanian intermediary pleads guilty in money laundering conspiracy. Broker-dealer settles FINRA charges for Form U4 disclosure failures. SEC names Office of Municipal Securities Acting Director.
