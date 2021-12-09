ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Dec 6, 2021

FRB Governor Randal Quarles offers parting thoughts. ARRC recommends replacement benchmarks for certain 1-week and 2-month USD LIBOR contracts. Treasury details efforts to combat human trafficking. Panamanian intermediary pleads guilty in money laundering conspiracy. Broker-dealer settles FINRA charges for Form U4 disclosure failures. SEC names Office of Municipal Securities Acting Director.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.