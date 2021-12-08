Treasury detailed measures to combat human trafficking as part of the Administration's National Action Plan ("NAP"). The NAP is a government-wide approach for addressing a range of topics and initiatives on human trafficking that involve interagency collaboration to target trafficking networks. As outlined in the updated NAP to Combat Human Trafficking report, Treasury will:

work collectively with other agencies to provide information about forced labor in product supply chains;

highlight existing federal resources to private sector partners;

continue to support a reasonable approach to physical and digital identity solutions that can assist survivors in accessing the financial system;

coordinate with the Federal Enforcement Working Group on Human Trafficking to build on the Anti-Trafficking Coordination Team Initiative;

augment DOJ investigations by leveraging Treasury's anti-money laundering expertise;

continue to utilize specific department tools designed to target bad actors, including sanctions and other special measures;

analyze collected financial data to develop advisories to alert financial institutions to potential red flags; and

provide outreach to financial sector partners on finances associated with human trafficking.

Treasury noted that it will increase coordination with allies and partners to maximize the effectiveness of economic sanctions imposed in connection with human trafficking.

