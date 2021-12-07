With fewer than 30 days until the cessation of LIBOR, another piece of the puzzle has fallen into place for U.S. dollar LIBOR transition. On 30 November 2021, Refinitiv, the ARRC-preferred publisher of spread-adjusted SOFR-based fallback rates, announced that its USD IBOR Institutional Cash Fallbacks ("Institutional Fallbacks"), launched on 11 August 2021 as prototype rates, are now available for use as production benchmarks.

Refinitiv also announced on 30 November that it expects to launch 1-week and 2-month settings of its USD IBOR Consumer Cash Fallbacks ("Consumer Fallbacks") on 3 January 2022, pending its board approval.

The publication of production benchmarks is intended to facilitate a smooth and stable transition from LIBOR to SOFR by "provid[ing] market participants, including lenders and borrowers, with an industry standard agreed rate, which can clearly and easily be referenced in contracts."

The Institutional Fallbacks are available for use now and include the following variations:

SOFR compounded in arrears, daily simple SOFR, and SOFR compounded in advance, with term SOFR to follow in due course;

Available with and without a lookback, observational shift, and lockout; and

published in up to 7 tenors including overnight, 1-week, 1-month, 2-month, 3-month, 6-month and 12-month.

In contrast, the Consumer Fallbacks currently are based on SOFR compounded in advance only, gradually introduced during the 12 month transition period, and available with and without a floor. Subject to approval by Refinitiv's board, the Consumer Fallbacks for 1-week and 2-month settings are expected to be available for use from 3 January 2022, with 1-, 3-, and 6-month settings scheduled for use from 1 July 2023.

The ARRC applauded the availability of the Institutional and Consumer Fallbacks, noting that the publication "will ensure that the ARRC's recommended spread adjusted rates for cash products can be effectively accessed and implemented by all relevant market participants," and "gives market participants another important tool to ensure the stability of legacy contracts that contain ARRC-recommended fallback language."

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.