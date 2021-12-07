The FFA Board recently announced the formation of an Executive Committee in both APAC and EMEA. In addition to the Executive Committee, the FFA Board has also created regional Advisory Councils in the APAC, EMEA and U.S.

Cadwalader Fund Finance partner Samantha Hutchinson, a member of the EMEA Executive Committee, is among the several dozen professionals who will devote their time to the FFA in these capacities.

The FFA Board, working in collaboration with these new committees, has many exciting initiatives planned for 2022.

