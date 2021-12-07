ARTICLE

In this week's FFF: Industry Conversations, Cadwalader partner Samantha Hutchinson sits down with No Limit Capital co-founders Neno Raic and Slade Spalding to discuss the exciting launch of their new fund, how their strategy interplays in the fund finance markets and what to expect from them in 2022 and beyond.

