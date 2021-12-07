Be sure to listen in to our upcoming podcast, "Tax Aspects of Litigation Finance" on Wednesday, December 8. Cadwalader partner Mark Howe and Phil Balzafiore, Head of Tax for Tetragon Financial Group, will discuss interesting and cutting edge issues about the tax aspects of this high yield, and potentially high risk, asset class including:

What is it and what do tax lawyers care about?

Various forms of financing, including straight up loans, partnerships, outright sales and pre-paid forwards

Tax consequences and tax trade-offs for investors and law firm borrowers, as well as mitigation considerations

You won't want to miss it!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.