Recent investigations share findings that over 130 US Federal judges presided over cases in which they had a financial conflict of interest since 2010. In a 422-4 vote this week, the House passed a bipartisan bill that would require US federal judges to share their financial disclosure reports publicly.

Under this bill designed, which is modelled on the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012 (the "STOCK Act"), which makes insider trading for members of Congress illegal, US Federal judges must now:

disclose stock trades worth over $1,000 within 45 days; and

publish securities transactions reports online within 90 days of filing.

The bill also requires the creation of an online database containing information (without redactions) related to US Federal judges' financial disclosures. The database must be available for download, complete with sorting and searching capabilities. It is unclear whether the legislation will be enacted.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.