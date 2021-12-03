The SEC published in the Federal Register a FINRA proposal to expand the scope of the current exemption from trade reporting obligations. The proposed expansion applies to certain transactions on an alternative trading system where the current rules result in duplicative reporting. Comments on the proposal must be received by December 21, 2021.

As previously covered, the proposal would expand the exemptions provided by FINRA Rule 6732 ("Exemption from Trade Reporting Obligation for Certain Transactions on an Alternative Trading System") from the transaction reporting requirements of FINRA Rule 6730 ("Transaction Reporting").

