The CFPB published in the Federal Register its request for comment on Regulation C, which implements the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act. Comments must be received by January 21, 2022.

As previously covered, to assess the effectiveness of CFPB Regulation C, the agency is seeking comment on:

institutional and transactional coverage that specifies closed-end and open-end thresholds;

transactional data points, including originations and purchases of mortgage loans;

the benefits of data acquired and related public disclosures; and

operational and compliance costs to the market.

The CFPB is also seeking recommendations on the specific methods and tools used to conduct the planned assessment of the HMDA.

