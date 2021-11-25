The SEC named Haoxiang Zhu Director of Division of Trading and Markets, effective December 10, 2021.

Mr. Zhu is currently the Gordon Y. Billard Professor of Management and Finance and an Associate Professor of Finance at MIT's Sloan School of Management, as well as a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. Previously, Mr. Zhu served as an academic expert for the CFTC and the Bank for International Settlements, and was a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's Working Group on Financial Markets.

David Saltiel, who has been serving the Division as Acting Director, was named a Deputy Director. He will continue heading the Office of Analytics and Research, which he has led since 2016. Before joining the SEC, Mr. Saltiel was chief economist at the MSRB.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.