Stabilizing Stablecoins (Podcast)
24 November 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
FRB Governor Waller supports prudential regulatory framework for
stablecoins. Bank regulators adopt rule requiring prompt
notification of cyber incidents. Policy-makers and key market
participants share perspectives on ongoing LIBOR challenges. FinCEN
highlights environmental crimes and related illicit financial
activity. OFAC sanctions Iranian cyber company and associated
persons. President Biden terminates Burundi sanctions program.
