FRB Governor Waller supports prudential regulatory framework for stablecoins. Bank regulators adopt rule requiring prompt notification of cyber incidents. Policy-makers and key market participants share perspectives on ongoing LIBOR challenges. FinCEN highlights environmental crimes and related illicit financial activity. OFAC sanctions Iranian cyber company and associated persons. President Biden terminates Burundi sanctions program.

