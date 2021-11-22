Ripple advocated for regulators' use of existing frameworks for the regulation of cryptocurrencies. In a policy proposal, Ripple's Head of Public Policy Susan Friedman underscored the firm's view that "clear communication and collaboration" between regulators and the private sector are essential for the creation of an effective crypto regulatory framework.

Ms. Friedman stated that Ripple supports the following existing policy proposals:

Commentary

Ripple states that "technologies like cryptocurrency and blockchain require new regulatory paradigms" (emphasis added). Yet, fundamentally, Ripple's proposal is to establish cryptocurrency regulation through the use of existing financial regulatory frameworks. As with Coinbase's policy proposal, critical questions remain unanswered:

How will use of existing financial regulatory frameworks adequately account for the extent to which digital asset markets operate differently from traditional financial markets?

Where do the characteristics of digital assets merit the application of traditional financial regulatory principles and best practices or of novel principles?

Why should the regulatory framework to which an asset is subject be different solely due to the digital or non-digital nature of the asset?

How should novel regulatory issues posed by digital assets and new technologies, such as "desecuritization" and "gamification," be addressed?

Cadwalader's Steven Lofchie contributed to this comment.

Primary Sources

