United States:
Building Better Borrowers: Bankruptcy-Remote Basics
22 November 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
In this installment of Cadwalader's Finance Forum Focus
Series, Financial Restructuring special counsel Kathryn Borgeson
presents a podcast on three of the most important building blocks
for a bankruptcy-remote borrower:
- Special Purpose Provisions
- Independent Directors
- The Bad Acts Guaranty
