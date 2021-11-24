United States:
A Bank By Any Other Name (Podcast)
24 November 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Acting Comptroller wants to "modernize the bank regulatory
perimeter." Ag Committee Ranking Member offers crypto market
blueprint. Financial Services Committee passes bills on SPACs and
mandatory arbitration. FINRA proposes expansion of TRACE reporting
exemptions for trades on an ATS. Broker-dealer settles FINRA
charges for mishandling escrow account.
