The Managed Funds Association entered into a partnership with the Canadian Association of Alternative Strategies and Assets ("CAASA"), marking the first international member of the MFA Partnership Program.

MFA's partnership program, launched in September of this year, aims to improve the collaboration of alternative investment industry networks to "support, educate, and connect in markets in the U.S. and around the world." CAASA is currently Canada's largest alternative investment industry association, with members ranging from investment managers to service providers and pension plans. MFA President and CEO Bryan Corbett called the relationship "an important step for the expansion of our regional partnership program."

The partnership program currently includes the California Alternative Investment Association, Connecticut Hedge Fund Association, New York Alternative Investment Roundtable, Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, and Texas Alternative Investment Association.

