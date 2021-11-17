Region / Country Asia Asia Pacific Europe Latin America United States Worldwide Canada Hong Kong India Kazakhstan Mexico Switzerland UK United States

Topic Anti-trust/Competition Law - Antitrust, EU Competition Coronavirus (COVID-19) - Employment and Workforce Wellbeing - Government Measures - Operational Impacts and Strategy - Reporting and Compliance Corporate/Commercial Law - Compliance - Contracts and Commercial Law - Corporate and Company Law - Corporate Governance - M&A/Private Equity - Shareholders - Venture Capital Criminal Law - White Collar Crime, Anti-Corruption & Fraud Employment and HR - Contract of Employment - Employee Benefits & Compensation - Employee Rights/ Labour Relations - Employment Litigation/ Tribunals - Health & Safety - Outsourcing - Retirement, Superannuation & Pensions Energy and Natural Resources - Energy Law - Oil, Gas & Electricity - Renewables Environment - Clean Air / Pollution - Climate Change - Environmental Law Family and Matrimonial - Wills/ Intestacy/ Estate Planning Finance and Banking - Financial Services - Fund Management/ REITs - Project Finance/PPP & PFI Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences - Food and Drugs Law - Healthcare - Life Sciences, Biotechnology & Nanotechnology Government, Public Sector - Human Rights - Terrorism, Homeland Security & Defence Immigration - Investment Immigration - Work Visas Intellectual Property - Copyright - Licensing & Syndication - Patent - Trade Secrets International Law - International Trade & Investment Law Department Performance - Performance - Workflow and Workload Management Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration - Arbitration & Dispute Resolution - Class Actions - Libel & Defamation - Trials & Appeals & Compensation Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment - Advertising, Marketing & Branding - IT and Internet - Media & Entertainment Law - Social Media Privacy - Data Protection Real Estate and Construction - Construction & Planning - Real Estate Strategy - Industry Updates & Analysis - Investment Strategy - Knowledge Management Tax - Corporate Tax - Income Tax - Tax Authorities Technology - Fin Tech - New Technology - Security Transport - Marine/ Shipping Wealth Management - Wealth & Asset Management Timeframe This Week Next Two Weeks Next Month Next Quarter Event Type Briefing Business Breakfast Conference Exhibition Forum Other Panel Podcast Roundtable Seminar Speaking Engagement Symposium Video/ Audio Webinar Workshop Location Canada - Calgary - Toronto - Vancouver Hong Kong - Hong Kong India - Mumbai Kazakhstan - Almaty Mexico - Mexico Switzerland - Zurich UK - Cambridge - London United States - Boston - Dallas - Morristown - San Diego - Washington, DC