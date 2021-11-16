Register now for Fund Finance 2021. This half-day program features a discussion of the latest trends and developments in fund finance. Learn about current developments in subscription, hybrid, and NAV facilities, as well as how insurance companies are transforming fund finance. Available November 17 in-person and online. Click here for program schedule, CLE credit details and registration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.