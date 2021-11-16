The FFA opened nominations earlier this week for its prestigious annual Industry Awards. These awards include the Diversity in Fund Finance Association Award, the Annual Contribution to the Industry Award, the Julian Black Lifetime Contribution to the Industry Award, the Dee Dee Sklar Women in Fund Finance Award, and the Next Gen Member of the Year Award. To learn more about the selection criteria for each award, read about past recipients and submit nominations, please click here. The nominations will remain open until December 31.

