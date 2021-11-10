The Federal Housing Finance Agency ("FHFA") proposed additional standardized public disclosure requirements for the Federal National Mortgage Association ("Fannie Mae") and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie Mac" and together with Fannie Mae, "the Enterprises"). The proposed disclosures pertain to risk management, corporate governance and risk-weighted assets.

In the notice, published in the Federal Register, the FHFA explained that these requirements would create a "level playing field for public disclosures between the Enterprises and large, domestic banking organizations."

Comments on the proposed rule must be submitted by January 3, 2022.

