SEC diminishes roadblocks to proxy proposals on social policy. SEC Chair warns of enforcement "without quarter." OCC Acting Comptroller calls for regulation of crypto banking. Financial Services Subcommittee considers regulatory gaps in cybersecurity. FINRA updates FAQs on renewal program deadlines. NASAA reports minimal movement on Reg BI implementation. FHFA proposes additional public disclosure requirements for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

