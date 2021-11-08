We wrote on the Crowdfunding RegulationOpens in new window when it was published at the end of 2020. As anticipated, the Crowdfunding Regulation will apply from 10 November 2021 and will cover:

a) P2P crowdfunding platforms facilitating 'business funding' (lending to consumers is excluded); and

b) investment-based crowdfunding platforms in relation to transferable securities only,

in respect of offers of up to ?5,000,000, calculated over a period of 12 months per project owner (borrower); offers above that threshold will be regulated by MiFID II and the Prospectus Regulation.

The Crowdfunding Regulation requires relevant service providers to be registered and places new obligations on them, as well as introducing new investor protections.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.