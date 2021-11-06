ARTICLE

SEC Staff provides no-action relief from SBSD financial reporting requirements. SEC Commissioners emphasize importance of careful monitoring under SBSD framework. Federal agencies urge Congressional action on stablecoins. Experts testify before Senate Banking Committee on LIBOR transition. FATF updates AML/CFT guidance on virtual assets. FATF updates list of jurisdictions with AML/CFT/CPF deficiencies. IOSCO finalizes sustainability-related recommendations for asset managers. SEC Chair highlights potential areas for reform across four markets. MSRB proposed extension on remote inspections goes into effect.

