United States:
CFPB Appoints New Assistant Directors For Supervision And Enforcement
03 November 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The CFPB named Lorelei Salas as the new Assistant
Director for the Office of Supervision Policy and Acting Assistant
Director for Supervision, and Eric Halperin as the new Assistant
Director for the Office of Enforcement.
Ms. Salas previously served as Commissioner of the New York City
Department of Consumer and Worker Protection from 2016 to 2021.
Mr. Halperin most recently served as CEO of Civil Rights Corps.
Prior to that, he served as Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney
General in the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ.
Primary Sources
- CFPB Press Release: CFPB Names New Chiefs for
Supervision and Enforcement Positions
