The CFPB named Lorelei Salas as the new Assistant Director for the Office of Supervision Policy and Acting Assistant Director for Supervision, and Eric Halperin as the new Assistant Director for the Office of Enforcement.

Ms. Salas previously served as Commissioner of the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection from 2016 to 2021.

Mr. Halperin most recently served as CEO of Civil Rights Corps. Prior to that, he served as Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ.

