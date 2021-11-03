With credit lines providing greater flexibility in maneuvering liquidity requirements, regulated '40 Act funds and business development companies are turning to them. In a Private Funds CFO interview, Khizer Ahmed of Hedgewood Capital Partners discusses what borrowers need to consider when arranging these loans, what kind of information borrowers need to provide to secure the loan, and other fine points that should be considered when dealing with lenders for revolving credit lines secured by fund assets. To access the subscription-required article, click here.

