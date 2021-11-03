United States:
Oct 29: Insecure Security
03 November 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
FTC adopts new requirements to strengthen financial data
security. CFPB Director Chopra expresses concerns with big tech.
SEC Chief Accountant emphasizes importance of auditor independence.
Financial Services Committee passes Bill on financial exploitation
of specified adults. NFA allows SDs to include SBS in initial
margin calculations. SEC acts on substituted compliance for German,
French, UK, and Spanish SBSDs.
