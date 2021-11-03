ARTICLE

FTC adopts new requirements to strengthen financial data security. CFPB Director Chopra expresses concerns with big tech. SEC Chief Accountant emphasizes importance of auditor independence. Financial Services Committee passes Bill on financial exploitation of specified adults. NFA allows SDs to include SBS in initial margin calculations. SEC acts on substituted compliance for German, French, UK, and Spanish SBSDs.

